Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Joins OnlyFans as Content Creator with Free Page

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios is joining OnlyFans.

But it's not what you think.

The tennis star revealed he is joining the website with a free-to-access page that will provide a behind-the-scenes look at his life and playing career:

Fans received some behind-the-scenes look at Kyrgios when he starred in Netflix's Break Point, but this will presumably allow him to directly interact with supporters and provide more content.

"They are revolutionizing social media and I wanted to be a part of that," he said in an announcement, per Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press. "Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field. We have to show up online too. I want to create, produce, direct and own content. That's the future."

While OnlyFans does include sexually explicit content with people paying creators for photographs and videos, Fendrich noted Kyrgios will not be participating on the website in that way.

This comes as he was sidelined for the majority of the 2023 season because of injuries.