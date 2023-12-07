X

    Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Joins OnlyFans as Content Creator with Free Page

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Nick Kyrgios attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
    Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

    Nick Kyrgios is joining OnlyFans.

    But it's not what you think.

    The tennis star revealed he is joining the website with a free-to-access page that will provide a behind-the-scenes look at his life and playing career:

    Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios

    It just got a whole lot crazier… join me on onlyfans! It's free to subscribe for everyone! Everything from behind the scenes to on court and everyday life. See you all there. Link in bio <a href="https://t.co/QG0Jb0ducP">pic.twitter.com/QG0Jb0ducP</a>

    Fans received some behind-the-scenes look at Kyrgios when he starred in Netflix's Break Point, but this will presumably allow him to directly interact with supporters and provide more content.

    "They are revolutionizing social media and I wanted to be a part of that," he said in an announcement, per Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press. "Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field. We have to show up online too. I want to create, produce, direct and own content. That's the future."

    While OnlyFans does include sexually explicit content with people paying creators for photographs and videos, Fendrich noted Kyrgios will not be participating on the website in that way.

    This comes as he was sidelined for the majority of the 2023 season because of injuries.

    That prevented him from building on his 2022 performance, when he won the Australian men's doubles championship with Thanasi Kokkinakis and reached the Wimbledon men's singles final before falling to Novak Djokovic.

