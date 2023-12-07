Bears' Justin Fields Praised by Lions HC as 'One of These Rare, Dangerous Players'

David Berding/Getty Images

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes his team has a challenge ahead against the Chicago Bears.

Campbell suggested that Bears quarterback Justin Fields poses a major threat in his ability to create plays by using his legs and finding receivers down field.

Per ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Campbell praised Fields' growth from his second season and suggested that the quarterback has become "dangerous."

"Listen, he's dangerous," Campbell said. "He's one of these rare, dangerous players and I'll tell you what he's done a really good job of — from last year to this year — is if it's a pass and he starts to move, he's still moving with eyes down the field much more than I felt like he had previously and that's extremely dangerous because even in Minnesota, he had two or three receivers wide open after he had kind of run, found a way through, broke contain and all of a sudden he gets an explosive pass off of it.

"But he is dangerous, and everything starts with him, for us defensively, and containing these guys."

Despite the Bears' struggles, Fields has had a solid third season in the NFL. He's thrown for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns, throwing 6 interceptions on the year. Fields has also rushed for a team-leading 400 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears are 4-8 on the season and looking to get a win over an NFC North rival in the Lions on Sunday.

Detroit is looking to continue its successful campaign and pick up its 10th win of the season as it travels to Chicago. The Lions beat the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.