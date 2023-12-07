Brian Cashman: Juan Soto, Yankees Haven't Talked New Contract After Padres Trade

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday that the organization has yet to hold contract extension negotiations with newly acquired outfielder Juan Soto.

According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Cashman added that while the Yankees are aware Soto could potentially sign elsewhere in free agency after only one year, he makes the team "significantly better."

Cashman also said it is his goal for the Yankees to be viewed as the "Mecca of baseball" to get Soto and other players to want to sign long-term deals with the franchise, per Hoch.

The Yankees and the San Diego Padres completed a long-rumored blockbuster trade Wednesday night with the Padres dealing Soto and outfielder Trent Grisham to the Yanks for pitchers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito and Randy Vásquez, and catcher Kyle Higashioka.

