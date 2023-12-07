Derek Jeter Responds to Juan Soto Asking for Autograph on Video After Yankees Trade

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter responded to Juan Soto on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday following Soto's blockbuster trade from the San Diego Padres to the Yanks.

In a video posted on X, Soto was at the MLB Flagship Store in New York City and said he was buying a Jeter jersey before asking if Jeter would autograph it. The Captain responded by telling Soto he will see him at Yankee Stadium:

After tons of rumors and speculation, the Soto trade finally came to fruition Wednesday night with the Padres agreeing to send Soto and outfielder Trent Grisham to the Yankees for pitchers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito and Randy Vásquez, and catcher Kyle Higashioka.

