NFL Sends Memo About Staff Involvement in Altercations After Eagles-49ers Scuffle

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In the wake of the San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles sideline skirmish on Sunday, the NFL sent a memo reminding teams that gameday staff shall not get involved in any altercations.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network relayed the news.

The memo also notably stated: "Under no circumstances are club personnel to engage with or make physical contact with another club's player(s) or other personnel."

San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro got into a confrontation during the 49ers' 42-19 road victory last Sunday.

DiSandro appeared to take exception to Greenlaw throwing Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the ground out of bounds and separated the two players. Greenlaw then put his hand in DiSandro's face before referees rushed in to calm the scene down.

Refs ejected Greenlaw from the game, and DiSandro was booted as well. They have since apologized to each other.

It's certainly possible that these two teams meet again in the NFC playoffs, with the Eagles currently holding down the No. 1 seed and San Francisco at No. 2.