NFL Sends Memo About Staff Involvement in Altercations After Eagles-49ers Scuffle

NFL Sends Memo About Staff Involvement in Altercations After Eagles-49ers ScuffleDecember 6, 2023
In the wake of the San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles sideline skirmish on Sunday, the NFL sent a memo reminding teams that gameday staff shall not get involved in any altercations.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network relayed the news.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Following the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>-<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> sideline flap, the NFL sent this memo to clubs today: "Please ensure that all members of your game-day staff understand that their role does not extend to being involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement." <a href="https://t.co/yJe0b8F6QB">pic.twitter.com/yJe0b8F6QB</a>
The memo also notably stated: "Under no circumstances are club personnel to engage with or make physical contact with another club's player(s) or other personnel."
San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro got into a confrontation during the 49ers' 42-19 road victory last Sunday.
DiSandro appeared to take exception to Greenlaw throwing Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the ground out of bounds and separated the two players. Greenlaw then put his hand in DiSandro's face before referees rushed in to calm the scene down.
Refs ejected Greenlaw from the game, and DiSandro was booted as well. They have since apologized to each other.
David Lombardi @LombardiHimself
Dre Greenlaw and Dom DiSandro apologized to each other through intermediaries after the 49ers-Eagles sideline incident.<br><br>Greenlaw: "He seemed like a genuine guy. He seemed like a guy everyone loved in the building. So I hate that it even escalated and went to that."
It's certainly possible that these two teams meet again in the NFC playoffs, with the Eagles currently holding down the No. 1 seed and San Francisco at No. 2.
For now, though, both teams have big matchups on Sunday. Philadelphia is visiting the Dallas Cowboys, while the 49ers will welcome the Seattle Seahawks into town.