Eagles' Dallas Goedert: 'Very High' Chance of Return from Arm Injury vs. Cowboys

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who has missed a month after suffering a fracture in his right forearm, believes he has a great chance to return Sunday for his team's pivotal matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 28-year-old has caught 38 passes for 410 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Goedert suffered the injury on Nov. 5 in the third quarter of his team's 28-23 home win over the Cowboys. He caught a quick pass from Jalen Hurts and rolled down the sideline for 28 yards but landed awkwardly following a tackle from Dallas linebacker Markquese Bell.

Goedert got in a limited practice last Friday before being listed as doubtful for his team's 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He didn't play, but logging practice time was certainly a good sign for his chances this week.

Getting Goedert back for Sunday is a huge boost for Philadelphia, especially after a tough loss to the 49ers. At 10-2, a road win over 9-3 Dallas would all but assure the Eagles the NFC East crown. The Eagles would then be two games up on the Cowboys with four to go and the head-to-head tiebreaker in hand.

A loss, though, evens the NFC East standings at 10-3, setting up a race for the division crown and also giving the 9-3 49ers and 9-3 Detroit Lions a better chance to secure the NFC's top seed.