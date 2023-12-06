WWE Legend Brock Lesnar's Daughter Mya Breaks Colorado State Shotput Record

Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is one of the most athletic combat sports competitors ever, and that athleticism clearly runs in the family.

Lesnar's daughter Mya, a junior on the Colorado State track and field team, set a new school record with an 18.5-meter shot put during a meet over the weekend.

Per TMZ, Mya Lesnar has competed in 16 meets this season and already has an impressive list of accomplishments. She was named All-Mountain West last season and finished in the top three in the conference indoor and outdoor track and field championships.

She celebrated her school record with a post on Instagram, writing, "A new PR and a new school record!! Happy with a strong start to my season."

Mya's athletic prowess should come as no surprise following her father's incredible career. Before becoming a WWE champion, Brock Lesnar was an NCAA Division I wrestler at Minnesota who won a national championship in 2000. He also eventually became UFC heavyweight champion and briefly pursued a spot in the NFL.

It will be interesting to see if Mya winds up following her father's footsteps into professional wrestling. But for now, she will focus on continuing to dominate her current field.