Yankees' Updated Payroll, Lineup After Trade for Red Sox OF Alex Verdugo

The New York Yankees made a surprising trade on Tuesday night, acquiring outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handed pitchers Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Here's what the team's expected lineup for the 2024 season looks like after the deal, albeit under the assumption that further moves are coming and some of the players will be moved or sent back to the minors:

Catcher : Kyle Higashioka / Ben Rortvedt /Jose Trevino

Anthony Rizzo

Gleyber Torres

DJ LeMahieu

Anthony Volpe

Verdugo / Oswaldo Cabrera

Jasson Dominguez (injured)

Aaron Judge / Oscar Gonzalez

Giancarlo Stanton

Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortés, Clarke Schmidt, Jhony Brito, Luis Gil, Yoendrys Gomez

: Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortés, Clarke Schmidt, Jhony Brito, Luis Gil, Yoendrys Gomez Relievers: Tommy Kahnle, Ian Hamilton, Nick Ramirez, Clay Holmes, Michael King, Jonathan Loaisiga, Scott Effross, Matt Krook

The Yankees currently have an active payroll of $188.3 million, per Spotrac, though that will change as they go through the arbitration process and add players in free agency and trades. Verdugo, for instance, is estimated to get around a $9 million salary for the upcoming season through arbitration.

One thing that's abundantly clear from looking at the team's current roster, however, is that the outfield was a huge need.

The 27-year-old Verdugo will help. While he's never quite lived up to the hype or become a star, he's still been a solid option in his career and hit .264 with 13 homers, 54 RBI, 81 runs and a .745 OPS last season.

He'll provide the team with a solid option on the corners, likely settling into left field.

But the Yankees still have a need in the outfield, likely a major reason why they've been the team most consistently linked to a Juan Soto trade. That would allow Soto to slide into right field, Judge into left and Stanton could remain the designated hitter.