Miami Dolphins HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 3

Miami Dolphins HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 3December 6, 2023
The Miami Dolphins continued their dominance with a 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders to move to 9-3 and maintain their hold on the AFC's top spot.
The third episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins covered all the notable team events before, during and after the big win.
If you're as good as the Dolphins, you can spend a little time practicing your end zone celebrations.
NFL @NFL
The <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> were ready to break out that roller coaster celebration. 😂🎢<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> with the <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> Tuesday at 9pm ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/StreamOnMax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StreamOnMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/2hLR81nWa8">pic.twitter.com/2hLR81nWa8</a>
They broke it out live after Tyreek Hill's 78-yard touchdown catch from Tua Tagovailoa to open the game.
Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen
The Dolphins came up with their roller coaster plan at practice. They planned it out in great detail. So funny. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/s0Hm6uPPYP">pic.twitter.com/s0Hm6uPPYP</a>
This was also a big week for the defense, especially linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who registered a huge pick-six to put the Dolphins up 16-0.
NFL @NFL
Andrew Van Ginkel Pick-6!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsWAS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsWAS</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/xvCjbLUIcN">https://t.co/xvCjbLUIcN</a> <a href="https://t.co/fWh8XUbMEX">pic.twitter.com/fWh8XUbMEX</a>
Fans got to learn about Van Ginkel behind the scenes at home with his family, including one of his two sons, Ripken Van Ginkel, who shares a very similar name to the protagonist of the timeless short story "Rip Van Winkle" by Washington Irving. Fans noticed and loved it.
Shaun Yurtkuran @erensturk
<a href="https://twitter.com/AndrewVanGinkel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AndrewVanGinkel</a> is featured on tonight's Hard Knocks episode and he named his kid…Ripken Van Ginkel. I love this guy even more that I did before. What a rock star. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiDolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiDolphins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/andrewvanginkel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#andrewvanginkel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>
Overall, though, Dolphins fans are very happy with their team right now. They have every right to be given how well they are doing, but Fins followers are certainly enjoying this season and the chemistry and camaraderie the team is showing on a weekly basis.
Just Tom! #LGM & 🐬⬆️ @Hotstover
Hard Knocks is such a gift to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> fans! I was totally wrong about this! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> <a href="https://t.co/LW3SbRbxBp">pic.twitter.com/LW3SbRbxBp</a>
Joanamaria_10 @Elen1013
Me watching this week's episode <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiDolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiDolphins</a> <a href="https://t.co/USy6rWrIQE">pic.twitter.com/USy6rWrIQE</a>
The Dolphins return to the field on Monday evening when they host the Tennessee Titans. The next Hard Knocks episode will air on HBO and stream on Max one night later at 9 p.m. ET.