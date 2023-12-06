X

    Miami Dolphins HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 3

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 6, 2023

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, December 03, 2023 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
    AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr

    The Miami Dolphins continued their dominance with a 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders to move to 9-3 and maintain their hold on the AFC's top spot.

    The third episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins covered all the notable team events before, during and after the big win.

    If you're as good as the Dolphins, you can spend a little time practicing your end zone celebrations.

    NFL @NFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> were ready to break out that roller coaster celebration. 😂🎢<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> with the <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> Tuesday at 9pm ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/StreamOnMax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StreamOnMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/2hLR81nWa8">pic.twitter.com/2hLR81nWa8</a>

    They broke it out live after Tyreek Hill's 78-yard touchdown catch from Tua Tagovailoa to open the game.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TYREEK HILL 78-YARD TD 😱<br><br>TOO EASY FOR CHEETAH.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/EEEx5yTOFT">pic.twitter.com/EEEx5yTOFT</a>

    NFL @NFL

    🎢 <a href="https://twitter.com/cheetah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cheetah</a> <a href="https://t.co/fEt8iu0ZzV">pic.twitter.com/fEt8iu0ZzV</a>

    Mike 🐬🆙 @BurghFinsFan2

    I love how much effort the dolphins put into their roller coaster celebration in practice. 😂 <a href="https://t.co/TmPzEg6XK6">pic.twitter.com/TmPzEg6XK6</a>

    Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen

    The Dolphins came up with their roller coaster plan at practice. They planned it out in great detail. So funny. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/s0Hm6uPPYP">pic.twitter.com/s0Hm6uPPYP</a>

    Premal S. Shah @premal2000

    Dolphins spent more time on this incredible celebration than the <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> did on their entire game plan. 🤦🏽‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/5YrbySDdkg">https://t.co/5YrbySDdkg</a>

    joe @DontEatMahfood

    There is a 99.99% chance I sat on the floor like I was in the back of the line and participated in this celebration tonight when it came up on hard knocks 😅 <a href="https://t.co/RAxPQYIvkm">https://t.co/RAxPQYIvkm</a>

    This was also a big week for the defense, especially linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who registered a huge pick-six to put the Dolphins up 16-0.

    NFL @NFL

    Andrew Van Ginkel Pick-6!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsWAS</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/xvCjbLUIcN">https://t.co/xvCjbLUIcN</a> <a href="https://t.co/fWh8XUbMEX">pic.twitter.com/fWh8XUbMEX</a>

    Fans got to learn about Van Ginkel behind the scenes at home with his family, including one of his two sons, Ripken Van Ginkel, who shares a very similar name to the protagonist of the timeless short story "Rip Van Winkle" by Washington Irving. Fans noticed and loved it.

    Christopher J. Scalia @cjscalia

    Watching Hard Knocks on HBO, I learned that Dolphins linebacker (and former Badger!) Andrew Van Ginkel has a son named Ripken. <br><br>Rip Van Ginkel. <a href="https://t.co/K2OswM5Syo">pic.twitter.com/K2OswM5Syo</a>

    steve @steeevieb22

    Andrew Van Ginkel's son is named Ripken Van Ginkel, but you can just call him Rip

    Shaun Yurtkuran @erensturk

    <a href="https://twitter.com/AndrewVanGinkel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AndrewVanGinkel</a> is featured on tonight's Hard Knocks episode and he named his kid…Ripken Van Ginkel. I love this guy even more that I did before. What a rock star. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiDolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiDolphins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/andrewvanginkel?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#andrewvanginkel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    Overall, though, Dolphins fans are very happy with their team right now. They have every right to be given how well they are doing, but Fins followers are certainly enjoying this season and the chemistry and camaraderie the team is showing on a weekly basis.

    Dolphreaky @dolphreaky

    My face hurts from smiling straight thru <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Just Tom! #LGM & 🐬⬆️ @Hotstover

    Hard Knocks is such a gift to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> fans! I was totally wrong about this! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> <a href="https://t.co/LW3SbRbxBp">pic.twitter.com/LW3SbRbxBp</a>

    Joanamaria_10 @Elen1013

    Me watching this week's episode <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiDolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiDolphins</a> <a href="https://t.co/USy6rWrIQE">pic.twitter.com/USy6rWrIQE</a>

    The Dolphins return to the field on Monday evening when they host the Tennessee Titans. The next Hard Knocks episode will air on HBO and stream on Max one night later at 9 p.m. ET.