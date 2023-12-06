Miami Dolphins HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 3

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr

The Miami Dolphins continued their dominance with a 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders to move to 9-3 and maintain their hold on the AFC's top spot.

The third episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins covered all the notable team events before, during and after the big win.

If you're as good as the Dolphins, you can spend a little time practicing your end zone celebrations.

They broke it out live after Tyreek Hill's 78-yard touchdown catch from Tua Tagovailoa to open the game.

This was also a big week for the defense, especially linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who registered a huge pick-six to put the Dolphins up 16-0.

Fans got to learn about Van Ginkel behind the scenes at home with his family, including one of his two sons, Ripken Van Ginkel, who shares a very similar name to the protagonist of the timeless short story "Rip Van Winkle" by Washington Irving. Fans noticed and loved it.

Overall, though, Dolphins fans are very happy with their team right now. They have every right to be given how well they are doing, but Fins followers are certainly enjoying this season and the chemistry and camaraderie the team is showing on a weekly basis.