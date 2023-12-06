Yankees Rumors: Juan Soto, Cody Bellinger Still in Play for NYY Despite Verdugo Trade

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees reportedly traded for Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, but that doesn't take them out of the running for either San Diego Padres superstar Juan Soto or free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post broke that news.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported earlier Tuesday that the Yanks landed Verdugo for three right-handed pitchers.

SNY's Andy Martino also confirmed that the Yanks are still in on Soto, noting that general manager Brian Cashman has expressed his desire to add two left-handed hitting outfielders.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.