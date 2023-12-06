X

MLB

    Yankees Rumors: Juan Soto, Cody Bellinger Still in Play for NYY Despite Verdugo Trade

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 6, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MD - October 01: Boston Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo (99) bats during the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles on October 1, 2023 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New York Yankees reportedly traded for Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, but that doesn't take them out of the running for either San Diego Padres superstar Juan Soto or free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.

    Jon Heyman of the New York Post broke that news.

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

    Juan Soto (or Cody Bellinger) still in play for Yankees even after Verdugo deal. If it's Soto, Judge presumably plays CF

    ESPN's Jeff Passan reported earlier Tuesday that the Yanks landed Verdugo for three right-handed pitchers.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    BREAKING: The New York Yankees are acquiring outfielder Alex Verdugo in a trade with the Boston Red Sox for right-handeres Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

    SNY's Andy Martino also confirmed that the Yanks are still in on Soto, noting that general manager Brian Cashman has expressed his desire to add two left-handed hitting outfielders.

