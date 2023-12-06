Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Dodgers, Blue Jays Interested Angels Star During Season

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The idea of playing for either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Toronto Blue Jays excited now free agent superstar Shohei Ohtani when he played for the Los Angeles Angels last season.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post provided the report.

"Word is finally out that superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani met with at least the Dodgers, Jays and Giants. Though it isn't known yet who leads among those three finalists, plus the Cubs and Angels, a clubhouse source told The Post Ohtani told him during the season that he liked the idea of going to at least the Dodgers or Jays if he left the Angels."

Trade speculation and rumors shrouded Ohtani during his 2023 American League MVP-winning season, but the Angels ultimately held onto him for the entire year.

Now he's a free agent, and five teams are reportedly in the mix in the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Angels, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted that the team met with Ohtani recently, although it doesn't appear that GM Brandon Gomes was on the same page with him regarding a public acknowledgement.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers and Blue Jays have emerged as "co-favorites" for Ohtani. The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels "still remain in the picture," while the Cubs are bringing up the rear, per Nightengale.

The reporter also stated that Ohtani has met with the Blue Jays and Giants but that neither team has admitted those meetings publicly.