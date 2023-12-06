MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani Showed No Interest in Playing in NY amid Mets, Yankees Buzz

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani hasn't made a decision about where he'll play baseball next season, but don't expect his home games to be in the Big Apple.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, a "clubhouse source" reportedly said Ohtani "specifically said he couldn't see himself playing in New York, which is also what he told the Yankees six years ago before signing with the Angels. (Ohtani's handlers say no such sentiment was expressed to the Yankees or Mets during the process this time.)"

Heyman added that Ohtani has met with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants, and those three teams are the frontrunners alongside his former team, the Los Angeles Angels, and the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts was pretty candid when asked about whether his club has held a meeting with the superstar slugger and pitcher, telling reporters he was the team's "top priority."

"I like to be honest," he added. "Yeah, we met with Shohei, we talked. And I think it went well. I think it went well. But at the end of the day, he's his own man. And he's going to do what's best for himself, where he feels most comfortable."

As for the Yankees, the team has been linked to Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency and Juan Soto in trade rumors. A big splash was always coming, and that was before they stunned baseball by acquiring Alex Verdugo in a trade with their hated rivals, the Boston Red Sox, for pitchers Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

There were a few ways to look at that deal—it either meant the team's pursuit for Soto had come to a close, it was a move to get them closer to a trade package the San Diego Padres would want... or it didn't affect their pursuit of Soto at all. The latter option was the most reported:

Both the Yankees and Mets came into the offseason needing to make some major changes after incredibly disappointing 2023 campaigns.

The Yankees have seemed more likely to go star-hunting, given the rumors surrounding them, while the Mets' fire sale ahead of the in-season trade deadline—and various indications that 2024 would be a transition year, not a "make an expensive splash" sort of year—suggests they'll be headed down a more subdued path.