Brian Cashman: Yankees 'Would Have Very Few Untouchables' in Potential Trade Talks

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters at MLB Winter Meetings Tuesday that there are "very few untouchables" on the roster after the team just came off an 82-80 campaign, marking its worst single-season record since 1992.

Cashman's answer was in response to a question on whether second baseman Gleyber Torres, who is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season, would be made available via trade.

Cashman's remarks come amid continues rumors and speculation connecting the Yankees to San Diego Padres superstar Juan Soto.

Per Brandon Kuty of The Athletic, talks between the two sides have stalled, but the chats were "bound to heat back up as the Winter Meetings begin Monday," per an anonymous league source to the reporter.

Obviously, there are a few untouchables on the roster. Superstars Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole have full no-trade clauses, but they wouldn't be headed anywhere given how valuable they are to the team.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe, the reigning Gold Glove winner, hasn't come up in Soto trade talks, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Other players would presumably be available, but they'd be hard to move due to their contracts, such as Giancarlo Stanton, who has four years left on his 13-year, $325 million deal.

But it's safe to assume that many others could be available, especially given the season the Yankees just had. Cashman made it clear in his comments that he believes the talent on the roster is capable of a better performance, but simply put, the team barely managed to finish above .500, and changes will be made.

The 25-year-old Soto, a three-time All-Star, would be a good start even if the asking price is high. The same goes for acquiring Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Nippon Professional Baseball star pitcher who has been coveted by the Yanks.