Giants' Brian Daboll: Tommy DeVito 'Earned' Start vs. Packers over Tyrod Taylor

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that quarterback Tommy DeVito "earned" the right to start against the Green Bay Packers next Monday despite former starter Tyrod Taylor being designated to return from injured reserve.



"I just thought Tommy earned it," Daboll said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "Went back, watched all the tape, thought he played two good games. Obviously there are things we can all work on. Thought he earned the right to play."

Both Taylor and DeVito have played in place of Daniel Jones, who first suffered a neck injury that kept him out three games before a season-ending torn ACL later cut his 2023 campaign short.

Taylor first took over for Jones when he sat during the neck injury, but he suffered four broken ribs (two displaced) during an Oct. 29 loss to the New York Jets.

DeVito took over amid that 13-10 overtime loss, and he'd held the QB1 job ever since Jones suffered the torn ACL the next week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Over five games (three starts), the 25-year-old rookie out of Illinois and Syracuse has completed 66-of-105 passes (62.9 percent) for 697 yards (6.6 yards per attempt), seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He's rushed for 83 yards and a score on 21 carries and posted a 92.4 quarterback rating.

Taylor, a 34-year-old veteran of 13 NFL seasons, completed 65.5 percent of his passes (57-of-87) for 579 yards (6.7 YPA), two touchdowns and no picks in seven games (three starts). He's rushed for 98 yards on 22 carries and earned a 92.1 quarterback rating.

Statistically, both have fared somewhat similarly, although the 4-8 Giants have doubled their win total in the last few weeks under DeVito thanks to victories over the Washington Commanders (31-19) and New England Patriots (10-7).



Taylor could have certainly led the team to that same fate, especially with the 4-9 Commanders and 2-10 Patriots both struggling.

As it stands, though, Taylor appears to have had the misfortune of losing his starting job to injury, and he professionally expressed his disappointment with the way things turned out.