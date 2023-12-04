X

MLB

    Phillies, Rob Thomson Agree to Contract Extension Through 2025 amid MLB Free Agency

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 4, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Manager Rob Thomson #59 greets Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies before the start of Game One of the Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on October 16, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Monday that manager Rob Thomson has signed a contract extension keeping him with the club through the 2025 season.

    The team also announced that Dustin Lind and Rafael Peña were hired as assistant hitting coaches for Thomson's MLB coaching staff.

