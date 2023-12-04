Phillies, Rob Thomson Agree to Contract Extension Through 2025 amid MLB Free Agency

Phillies, Rob Thomson Agree to Contract Extension Through 2025 amid MLB Free AgencyDecember 4, 2023
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Monday that manager Rob Thomson has signed a contract extension keeping him with the club through the 2025 season.
The team also announced that Dustin Lind and Rafael Peña were hired as assistant hitting coaches for Thomson's MLB coaching staff.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.