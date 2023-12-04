Bill Belichick Dodges Question on Still Wanting to Coach Patriots After Chargers Loss

Elsa/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick sidestepped a question Sunday about his long-term desire to continue coaching the team.

New England slipped to 2-10 on the season with a 6-0 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. After the game, a reporter asked Belichick directly, "Bill, do you want to stay here and keep coaching the Patriots?" His response offered little insight into his mindset.

"I'm looking forward to this week, getting ready for the Steelers," he said.

Nothing has changed in terms of Belichick's and the Patriots' situations. He's signed with the team beyond this year, and ownership has given no indication that change is on the horizon.

With each defeat, though, a separation feels more and more likely.

The Patriots simply aren't a good team — just ask safety Jabrill Peppers — and they're all but guaranteed to have a new quarterback with Mac Jones once again getting benched for Sunday's game.

New England is in need of a full-scale rebuild, one that ownership may have reservations about Belichick leading and the legendary coach may not want to embark upon when he's turning 72 in April.

Firing Belichick now would change little, especially when the Patriots are incentivized to tank for draft position at this point. A coach of his stature has at least earned the right to finish out the year if he wants as well.