X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Eagles Defense Blasted by NFL Fans as Jalen Hurts, PHI Lose to Deebo Samuel, 49ers

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 4, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at halftime in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    In a rematch of last season's NFC Championship game, the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the San Francisco 49ers by the final score of 42-19.

    After several weeks of relatively uneven play despite racking up victories, the Eagles finally suffered their second loss of the season, as the team's five-game win streak was snapped.

    Jalen Hurts threw for 298 yards, his highest total since Week 8. He briefly left the game in the third quarter and was evaluated for a concussion, although he returned in the fourth and fired his lone touchdown pass of the evening.

    Defensive coordinator Sean Desai's unit didn't fare as well, however. The Eagles allowed a season-high 42 points, while San Francisco accumulated 456 total yards of offense. NFL fans called out the team's inability to stop the 49ers.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    49ers making the 2023 Eagles defense look a lot like the 2021 Eagles defense.

    Dave Zangaro @DZangaroNBCS

    Entering today, the Eagles' defense had given up a total of 11 touchdown drives of 75+ yards all season.<br><br>They gave up five straight to the 49ers in this game.

    Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

    As I said, Eagles defense getting embarrassed

    Dave Loughran @Loughy_D

    Eagles defense is the biggest paper tiger in the league

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    Brock Purdy and his 49ers weapons — Deebo Samuel most recently — have simply been way too good for this Eagles defense.<br><br>Fourth straight TD

    Josh Tolentino @JCTSports

    Middle of the field crushing the Eagles D. Deebo Samuel breaks Morrow's attempted tackle and he sprints into the end zone. It's a two score game again. <br><br>Eagles trail 28-13

    RB @RBPhillyTake

    Poor defense after the first two drives of the game.<br><br>Can't miss that tackle either…<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    Mike Catalana @MikeCatalana

    Eagles getting walked over by Niners. Defense looks like a group that was on the field for 90 plays against Bills<br>San Fran is very efficient and coming off extra 3 days rest looks energized

    San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel was excited for the rematch, telling reporters earlier in the week that he didn't regret calling Eagles cornerback James Bradberry "trash" during the offseason (per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area).

    The Pro Bowler backed up his talk against Philadelphia's defense, racking up 138 all-purpose yards to go along with a career-high three touchdowns.

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    In that mode 🤫 <a href="https://twitter.com/19problemz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@19problemz</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsPHI</a> on FOX<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> 🗳 <a href="https://t.co/bosbZYCB7K">https://t.co/bosbZYCB7K</a> <a href="https://t.co/74Uj2BWRTR">pic.twitter.com/74Uj2BWRTR</a>

    Eagles Defense Blasted by NFL Fans as Jalen Hurts, PHI Lose to Deebo Samuel, 49ers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    Smell ya later! <a href="https://twitter.com/19problemz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@19problemz</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsPHI</a> on FOX<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> 🗳 <a href="https://t.co/bosbZYCB7K">https://t.co/bosbZYCB7K</a> <a href="https://t.co/3gaBIobzUB">pic.twitter.com/3gaBIobzUB</a>

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    Standin' on business<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsPHI</a> on FOX <br>NFL+ // <a href="https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh">https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh</a> <a href="https://t.co/3jPiH53mu7">pic.twitter.com/3jPiH53mu7</a>

    Akash Anavarathan @akashanav

    Deebo called James Bradberry TRASH and then dropped 3 TDs in their house <br><br>Hahahahahaha

    Jennifer Lee Chan - threads @jenniferleechan @jenniferleechan

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> Deebo Samuel parade waves to the crowd after he scores third touchdown of the day. <br><br>He still does not regret what he said about James Bradberry and probably never will.

    The Eagles fell to 10-2 after the defeat, as their hold on the No. 1 spot in the NFC is beginning to look shaky with five games remaining in the regular season.