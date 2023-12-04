Eagles Defense Blasted by NFL Fans as Jalen Hurts, PHI Lose to Deebo Samuel, 49ers

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In a rematch of last season's NFC Championship game, the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the San Francisco 49ers by the final score of 42-19.

After several weeks of relatively uneven play despite racking up victories, the Eagles finally suffered their second loss of the season, as the team's five-game win streak was snapped.

Jalen Hurts threw for 298 yards, his highest total since Week 8. He briefly left the game in the third quarter and was evaluated for a concussion, although he returned in the fourth and fired his lone touchdown pass of the evening.

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai's unit didn't fare as well, however. The Eagles allowed a season-high 42 points, while San Francisco accumulated 456 total yards of offense. NFL fans called out the team's inability to stop the 49ers.

San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel was excited for the rematch, telling reporters earlier in the week that he didn't regret calling Eagles cornerback James Bradberry "trash" during the offseason (per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area).

The Pro Bowler backed up his talk against Philadelphia's defense, racking up 138 all-purpose yards to go along with a career-high three touchdowns.