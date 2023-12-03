49ers' Dre Greenlaw, Eagles Chief Security Officer Ejected After In-Game Altercation

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The highly-anticipated Week 13 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers was bound to get a little chippy, but tensions certainly escalated in the third quarter.

Following a reception from Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was involved in a sideline altercation with Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro.

The altercation led to both Greenlaw and DiSandro being ejected from the game. DiSandro is in his 25th season with the Eagles organization and also serves as a senior advisor to the general manager, per the team's website.

The incident occurred as the Eagles trailed 21-6, putting them in danger of losing their second game of the season.

Beyond this however, it is the first meeting between the two teams since last season's NFC Championship, a game the Eagles won 31-7 after the 49ers went through bad injury luck at the quarterback position.