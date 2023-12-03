X

    49ers' Dre Greenlaw, Eagles Chief Security Officer Ejected After In-Game Altercation

    Jack MurrayDecember 3, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 23: Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    The highly-anticipated Week 13 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers was bound to get a little chippy, but tensions certainly escalated in the third quarter.

    Following a reception from Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was involved in a sideline altercation with Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    49ers and Eagles getting chippy 👀 <br><br>Dre Greenlaw has been ejected from the game<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/0wUEPzDQgS">pic.twitter.com/0wUEPzDQgS</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Dre Greenlaw was called for a personal foul after this interaction with Eagles security staffer Dom DiSandro. Both were ejected from the game.<br><br>📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/bRBFyg9BQz">pic.twitter.com/bRBFyg9BQz</a>

    The altercation led to both Greenlaw and DiSandro being ejected from the game. DiSandro is in his 25th season with the Eagles organization and also serves as a senior advisor to the general manager, per the team's website.

    The incident occurred as the Eagles trailed 21-6, putting them in danger of losing their second game of the season.

    Beyond this however, it is the first meeting between the two teams since last season's NFC Championship, a game the Eagles won 31-7 after the 49ers went through bad injury luck at the quarterback position.

    This matchup could very well be a preview of another future playoff game as both teams look formidable in the NFC. While the Eagles currently have a better record, the head-to-head result could eventually play a role in determining playoff seeding and possibly home-field advantage in said playoff matchup.

