Browns' Amari Cooper Out vs. Rams After Suffering Head Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns suffered another injury to one of their key players on Sunday, as star wide receiver Amari Cooper left the team's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams due to a head injury.

He was eventually ruled out, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter. Prior to his exit, Cooper had recorded three receptions for 34 yards.

The 29-year-old has appeared in all 12 of Cleveland's games this season, although his status moving forward is currently unknown.

Prior to the Browns' Week 13 contest, Cooper was a limited participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday due to a rib injury that he sustained in a game against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 26.

Cleveland is thin at receiver without the four-time Pro Bowl wideout, as veteran Marquise Goodwin was also ruled out prior to the start of the game due to a concussion. Elijah Moore is expected to see an increased target share moving forward, as the former second-round pick racked up 418 yards on the season before Sunday's action.

After the 23-year-old, the Browns don't have many reliable options. Outside of Cooper and Moore, no other receiver has recorded 100 total yards this season for Cleveland. Instead, the team has relied on tight end David Njoku and running back Jerome Ford in the pass game.

Cleveland has also gone through several backup plans at quarterback, with veteran Joe Flacco making his first start of the season against the Rams after rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson sustained a concussion of his own.