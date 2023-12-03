MLB Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Giants Have 'An Awful Lot of Buzz' Amid Free Agency

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

There is reportedly "an awful lot of buzz" between high-profile free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the San Francisco Giants, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Other potential suitors for Yamamoto reportedly also believe that the Giants have an "edge" for the Japanese phenom.

The 25-year-old is expected to talk with interested teams via Zoom before meeting with finalists in person after the MLB's Winter Meetings, which occur from Dec. 4 through Dec. 7 in Tennessee (via SNY's Andy Martino).

