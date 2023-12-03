X

    NFL Official Carted Off After Gruesome Leg Injury from Collision with Saints' Kamara

    Francisco RosaDecember 3, 2023

    It was a scary scene Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans as a sideline official had to be carted off on a stretcher following a collision with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, according ESPN's Katherine Terrell

    The official appeared to have been a part of the chain crew and was close to the first-down marker when Kamara stumbled into their leg near the 20-yard line as the Pro Bowl running back was pushed out of bounds.

    The official immediately clutched at his leg in pain and medical staff worked on him for several minutes. An air cast was eventually put around his leg and he was loaded onto the stretcher before play was resumed.