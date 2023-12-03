NFL Official Carted Off After Gruesome Leg Injury from Collision with Saints' Kamara

Set Number: X164431 TK1

It was a scary scene Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans as a sideline official had to be carted off on a stretcher following a collision with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, according ESPN's Katherine Terrell

The official appeared to have been a part of the chain crew and was close to the first-down marker when Kamara stumbled into their leg near the 20-yard line as the Pro Bowl running back was pushed out of bounds.