MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger, Josh Hader's Contract Desires Revealed amid Free Agency

Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

The monetary demands of some of the top MLB free agents have been revealed and they are quite lofty.

While two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani remains the top prize, outfielder Cody Bellinger and relief pitcher Josh Hader remain marquee targets in the market. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the two could take quite a while to sign and are searching for contracts that will put them towards the top of their respective position groups.

"Bellinger still is seeking in excess of $250 million, and Hader wants to break Edwin Díaz's five-year, $102 million record from the Mets, or at least the five-year, $80 million that Kenley Jansen received from the Dodgers in 2016," Nightengale wrote.

This is Bellinger's second straight offseason in free agency but the story is quite different this time around. Ahead of the 2023 season, the 2019 NL MVP was playing nowhere near that height. His average and home run totals had cratered from his earlier marks and he was a prime candidate for a "prove-it" deal.

He certainly "proved it" in his one season with the Chicago Cubs. Bellinger hit .307 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs and completely revitalized his value in the market. This was his best season since 2019 by far, and now the 28-year-old is looking for a deal that recognizes that progress.

Hader has been dominant in six of his seven years in MLB, and the 2023 season was one of his best. He earned a 1.28 ERA in 56.1 innings, registering 33 saves and recording 85 strikeouts. He is one of the best bullpen arms in MLB and is looking to be paid like it, as Díaz and Jansen's deals represent the top echelon of the market.