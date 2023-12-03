Jets' Aaron Rodgers Reveals Diet That is Helping Recovery from Achilles Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is citing a committed diet as a key factor in his injury recovery.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported that Rodgers has credited the consumption of bone broth as helping him recover quickly.

"I'm drinking freaking bone broth every single day," Rodgers said, per Cimini.

Rodgers said the broth contains significant amounts of nutrients and collagen, which has been proven to help tendons. Additionally, Rodgers has avoided foods that "trigger inflammatory responses." This includes sugar, red meat and fried foods.

Rodgers went down with a ruptured Achilles in the first drive of the season but has been citing a desire to return before season's end. His practice window was opened earlier this week, although he has not yet been cleared for contact.

He is reported to be targeting a Week 16 return, which would mean that he could be under center for the Jets as soon as Christmas Eve. However, that likely hinges on the Jets chances at contending for a playoff spot, and those chances look rather slim at this moment in time.