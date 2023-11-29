Aaron Rodgers' Practice Window Opened by Jets amid Achilles Injury Rehab

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

It appears that New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken another step forward in his recovery from his torn Achilles.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that the team has opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers. Saleh told reporters that Rodgers has been cleared for "individuals and routes on air."

Saleh added that opening the practice window for Rodgers is "a progression in his rehab," but he will be limited to reduce the risk of re-injury as he's still not cleared for contact. The deadline for whether he will be removed from injured reserve or not will be Dec. 20, four days before New York's Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders. Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, that matchup is "the game he's targeting for a return."

Rodgers, who will turn 40 on Saturday, underwent Achilles surgery on Sept. 13 after suffering the injury just four plays into the first game of the 2023 season. His return to the practice field in less than three months is a substantial achievement even if he isn't able to play in another game this year.

At 4-7 and riding a four-game losing streak, the Jets have a lot of work to do if they hope to stay alive in the hunt for the playoffs. Rodgers said during Tuesday's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that in addition to his recovery, the team's performance will also factor into whether he makes a comeback in 2023.

"I think it's always been first, am I healthy?" Rodgers said. "Then, are we in it? Are we playing good enough to make a run? Can I step in and protect myself and play the level that I feel like I'm capable of playing? Can I protect myself? Can I move around the way I want to move around?"