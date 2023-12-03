MLB Rumors: Astros Won't Trade Alex Bregman, Resigned to Losing Star in Free Agency

Alex Bierens de Haan/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Alex Bregman isn't going anywhere. At least not this winter.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, "The Houston Astros have no interest in trading third baseman Bregman, but have privately resigned to losing him in free agency in a year, realizing it may take $300 million to keep him. The money they'll spend is making sure that Jose Altuve stays with the Astros for life."

The 29-year-old has remained one of the top third baseman in baseball, hitting .262 with 25 homers, 98 RBI, 103 runs and a .804 OPS this past season. He helped the Astros reach the postseason for a seventh season and has remained a menace in October (19 homers in 97 career playoff games).