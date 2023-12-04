Heisman Race 2023: List of Finalists for Coveted Trophy Announced

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

One of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix or Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will join one of college football's most prestigious clubs.

They were named finalists for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, which will be handed out during the annual ceremony on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

While Harrison made a push for the trophy at times this season, it is all but guaranteed that a quarterback will continue the trend of winning the award. After all, signal-callers have taken home the Heisman in 19 of the last 23 years since 2000.

Daniels, Penix and Nix seemed to separate themselves as the season progressed. Even Alabama's Jalen Milroe made a late charge thanks to the Crimson Tide's dramatic win over rival Auburn and stunning victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Daniels is the significant favorite at this point.

Unlike Penix, Nix, Milroe, Harrison and others, Daniels wasn't playing in the middle of the College Football Playoff race down the stretch after LSU lost to Florida State, Ole Miss and Alabama in the first nine games.

However, his numbers were impossible to ignore.

He completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions while adding 1,134 yards and 10 scores on the ground. Even in his team's three losses, he accounted for a combined seven touchdown passes, two touchdown runs and two interceptions all while the Tigers defense struggled to make any key stops.

Penix figures to be Daniels' biggest competition after he defeated Nix in both of their head-to-head showdowns this season.

Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game was essentially a College Football Playoff play-in contest and an opportunity for both quarterbacks to impress on the national stage. It seemed like Nix was going to have the upper hand when the Ducks overcame a 20-3 deficit to take a four-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Penix directed a 75-yard touchdown drive and 82-yard touchdown drive on back-to-back possessions.

That put the Huskies up for good, and the result was a Pac-12 championship and CFP spot.