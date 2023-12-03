Paul George Shades Warriors After Clippers Win: 'They Don't Have a Rim Protector'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Paul George had quite the look at the Golden State Warriors after his Los Angeles Clippers played them in back-to-back games, and he pointed to an advantage inside for his team after Saturday's 113-112 win.

"They don't have a rim protector," George told reporters. "Our advantage is we have size. We have wings that can get to the basket. That's been our game plan, to get to the rim and find shooters on kick-outs."

Between Ivica Zubac and Daniel Theis, the Clippers have two legitimate centers. Throw in George and Kawhi Leonard attacking the basket like the former said, and a Golden State team that has so often relied on Draymond Green to be the big in small-ball lineups over recent years does have an issue at the rim.

Kevon Looney is a formidable rebounder but has never been known as a rim protector. The 6'9" forward is averaging just 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors have struggled to find consistency this season and are 9-11 overall and 4-10 in the last 14 games. They are reliant on an older core and have dealt with some injuries, but their struggles have still been relatively surprising given the star power on the roster.