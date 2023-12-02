Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Yankees, Padres Talks Stall; Blue Jays 'Intensify' Pursuit

Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have "intensified" trade talks with the San Diego Padres for star outfielder Juan Soto, according to reporter Héctor Gómez.

As a result, the Blue Jays are now considered "favorites" to land Soto after negotiations between the Padres and the New York Yankees stalled. San Diego reportedly wanted a package of prospects that New York wasn't comfortable with giving up.

The Padres were asking for pitcher Michael King, pitching prospect Drew Thorpe, and "as many as four to five other prospects" such Randy Vasquez and Jhony Brito while also adding the contract of Trent Grisham into the deal (via SNY's Andy Martino).

San Diego originally acquired Soto via trade in 2022. However, the seemingly dynamic offensive trio of the three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger Fernando Tatis Jr., and six-time All-Star Manny Machado never delivered the postseason success that fans envisioned when they joined the same lineup.

After a disappointing 2023 season that saw the Padres finish with a record of 82-80 and several holes to fill on the roster, Soto is likely to be moved again. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, he's "almost certain to be traded."