Dramatic 2OT Dr. Pepper Challenge at 2023 Big 12 Title Game Leaves CFB Fans Stunned

Even though Texas and Oklahoma State was supposed to be the big draw, the main event of the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game turned out to be the Dr. Pepper Challenge during halftime.

The two students, Ryan and Gavin, had one of the most epic, tightly-contested battles to in the history of the event. They were going back forth all the way through double-overtime before Ryan prevailed.

For those who aren't familiar with the game, two college students throw a football through an inflatable Dr. Pepper can. The person with the most successful attempts in a 30-second period wins $100,000 toward their tuition.

Since both competitors were tied after regulation and the first overtime, they went to a sudden-death toss-off where they would each throw individually until one of them missed. Gavin led off the period with a miss, allowing Ryan to secure the win when his attempt was successful.

There was controversy at the end of the first overtime period when it looked like Ryan's last pass left his hand after the official blew the whistle. Gavin would have won at that point, but apparently there's no instant replay review in the Dr. Pepper Challenge.

As you might expect from such a singular event of this magnitude, football fans and analysts had a lot to say about the performances of Ryan and Gavin.

Sure, there are some people who might argue that having two college students compete for the right to have less than two years of their tuition paid off by a giant corporation is a lot more work than simply making schools more affordable.