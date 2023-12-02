Khalil Mack on Personal Success Despite Chargers' Struggles: 'I Want to F--king Win'

X

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 2, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Chargers veteran pass-rusher Khalil Mack is trending toward the best statistical season of his NFL career, but he isn't satisfied.

    Speaking to ESPN's Kris Rhim, Mack lamented the Chargers' lack of team success this season, saying: "Stats, whatever comes with it, it comes with it. But I want to win ballgames. I'm at that stage of my career where I want to f--king win."

    Through 11 games, Mack has 48 tackles, 13 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, five passes defended and four forced fumbles, but at 4-7, the Chargers may need to win out in order to have any shot at the playoffs.

