Doctor: Browns' David Njoku Burned 17 Percent of His Body in Bonfire Accident

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku burned 17 percent of his body in the bonfire accident he suffered in late October, according to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center's Dr. Joseph Khouri, MD.

Khouri's assessment was reported by TMZ.

The University Hospitals doctors were "instrumental" in Njoku's recovery, according to a press release by Njoku and the American Burn Association.

Khouri said Njoku suffered "second-degree partial-thickness burns, which involve the top two layers of the skin," according to TMZ.

Reportedly against Khouri's recommendation, Njoku played against the Baltimore Ravens two days after his accident and recorded a team-high six receptions in the Browns' 28-3 loss.

Njoku has started all 11 of the Browns' games this season.

Njoku detailed his bonfire accident in a Friday Instagram post shared by the Browns.

The tight end said he used a spray to soak the logs of his bonfire, which left particles behind in the air. When he lit the fire, that lingering spray exploded.

"I saw the fire come up from my wrist and blow up in my face," Njoku said. "I didn't feel the pain until later on, because it just happened so fast."

Njoku said he waited until the next day to call Browns head trainer Joe Sheehan, who urged him to go to a hospital immediately.

Later, the tight end shared Instagram photos detailing the extent of the damage to his face.

"I've been getting a lot of messages from other burn victims and nurses that have burn victims, and they were telling me how everybody feels embarrassed to show whatever, so I wanted just to come out forth and show myself so everyone feels a little bit better about themselves," Njoku told Cleveland.com's Dan Labbe about posting the photos. "End of the day, things heal."

But they hadn't quite healed when Njoku first returned to the field against the Ravens, an experience the tight end described as "intense."

"Every single play, whether I got the ball or not, my helmet hitting my face I felt it every single time," Njoku told ESPN's Hannah Storm on NFL Countdown in November (h/t Akron Beacon Journal). "No pain meds in the world will stop you from feeling that. When I wasn't even doing anything, the sweat was dripping and everything would sting. It was intense."

Since his return, Njoku announced the launch of a new merchandise line, the proceeds of which will be donated to the ABA for burn prevention efforts and to support burn survivors.