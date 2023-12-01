X

    Kevin Durant Roasted by Adidas in Deleted Tweet After Edwards Shoe Remark: 'U Dusty'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 1, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 29: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on against the Toronto Raptors during NBA action at the Scotiabank Arena on November 29, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)
    Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

    If there's anybody who can appreciate good posting, it's Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

    The 13-time All-Star had a blunt response when the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards said he would like to see KD put on his new signature sneaker. That prompted an equally cutting response from Adidas on X, formerly known as Twitter, which has since been deleted.

    Kevin Durant @KDTrey5

    Won't EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers. <a href="https://t.co/6dxKV55QPi">https://t.co/6dxKV55QPi</a>

    Ballislife.com @Ballislife

    👀 Adidas' response to KD! <a href="https://t.co/SM3AgzoGWn">https://t.co/SM3AgzoGWn</a> <a href="https://t.co/VWzgzQ4oSo">pic.twitter.com/VWzgzQ4oSo</a>

    adidas @adidas

    meant to send that from the burner account…

    Edwards conceded Durant is signed with Nike. He penned a lifetime deal earlier this year, so the odds of him ever donning a competing brand are slim to none.

    Perhaps that's why whoever was running Adidas' social media account felt comfortable taking such a direct shot.

    Durant and Edwards have already crossed paths once this year, with Phoenix earning a 133-115 win on Nov. 15. If nothing else, their next meeting on April 5 just got a little more interesting.

