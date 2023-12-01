Video: Rafael Nadal Announces Return from Hip Injury for 2024 Australian Open Tune-Up

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

After missing virtually all of 2023 due to a hip injury, Rafael Nadal has announced his return to the tennis court.

The 22-time Grand Slam tournament champion said in a video he will be playing the Brisbane International in January leading up to the Australian Open.

Nadal's only Grand Slam tournament this year was the Australian Open in January, where he was the defending champion. He was upset in the second round by Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets.

A hip injury was bothering Nadal during the match, to the point that he had to receive treatment during a medical timeout.

"It's a tough moment. It's a tough day," Nadal said after losing the match. "I can't say that I am not destroyed mentally at this moment, because I would be lying."

There was some hope that Nadal would be able to return in April for the Monte Carlo Masters, but he wound up withdrawing from the event four days before it was scheduled to begin.

Nadal skipped the French Open, marking the first time he didn't play at Roland Garros since 2004. He also sat out the grass-court season, including Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, and dropped out of the top 100 in the world rankings in June.

When he announced his withdrawal from the French Open, Nadal also said 2024 will "probably" be his final season on the ATP Tour.