Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Dodgers, Cubs Among Top Suitors; Red Sox, Mets Out on Star FA

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The field of teams pursuing two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency is reportedly dwindling.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels are the teams rumored to still be in on Ohtani, while the San Francisco Giants may still have interest as well, although that hasn't been confirmed.

Passan added that the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Texas Rangers were initially part of the Ohtani sweepstakes, but they have since turned their attention to other free agents.

Ohtani, 29, is one of the most significant players to hit the open market in years, as he has won the American League MVP Award in two of the past three years.

Also, the team that signs him will not only be getting a middle-of-the-order slugger, but a potential ace starting pitcher as well.

In 135 games last season, almost exclusively as a designated hitter, Ohtani slashed .304/.412/.654, led the AL with 44 home runs and also drove in 95 runs, scored 102 runs and stole 20 bases.

Additionally, Ohtani made 23 starts as a pitcher, going 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts over 132 innings.

In August, Ohtani was shut down as a pitcher for the rest of the season, and he was shut down completely shortly thereafter.

It was eventually determined that Ohtani suffered a torn UCL in his throwing elbow, which means the Japanese phenom will not pitch in 2024 and will serve exclusively as a hitter.

The injury situation could hurt Ohtani's earning potential a bit, especially since it isn't guaranteed he will bounce back and be a top-flight pitcher in 2025 and beyond, but his hitting alone should put him in the mix to be the highest-paid player in Major League Baseball.

If not for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hitting an American League record 62 home runs in 2022, Ohtani would be the three-time defending AL MVP, so it is no surprise that teams are lining up to sign him.

The Angels are reportedly still in the mic to re-sign him, and they have plenty of incentive to do so since they decided against trading him for what would have been a massive package of prospects during the 2023 season.

It is unclear if Ohtani has an interest in returning, though, as the Angels did not reach the playoffs at all during his six-year tenure with the team.

If Ohtani likes L.A., the Dodgers have to be considered an attractive option since they have reached the playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons and won the World Series in 2020.

Ohtani would join a pair of MVP candidates in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to form arguably the best lineup in baseball.

The Blue Jays were a playoff team last season and also have a strong offensive core led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, while the Cubs are a team on the rise, as they went 83-79 last season after posting a losing record the previous two campaigns.