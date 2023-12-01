Cowboys' Dak Prescott Receives MVP Buzz from NFL Fans After Comeback Win vs. Seahawks

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Dak Prescott continued his recent strong play on Thursday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks by the final score of 41-35.

Prescott finished with 299 yards, completing 71 percent of his passes while throwing three touchdowns and recording zero turnovers. He's now thrown multiple touchdown passes with no interceptions in four of his last five starts. The 30-year-old also added 22 yards on the ground.

The Cowboys trailed 35-27 early in the fourth quarter, although Prescott helped engineer three straight scoring drives to give Dallas a six-point lead that it would not relinquish for the rest of the night.

Both offenses were outstanding during the game, although the Cowboys were slightly better to pull out the win.

NFL fans were in awe of his stellar performance during the high-scoring affair, with some calling for Prescott to be named MVP.

CeeDee Lamb was Prescott's top target, hauling in 12 receptions for 116 yards and a score. Tight end Jake Ferguson recorded six catches for 77 yards of his own, the second-highest total of his career. This included a 12-yard touchdown grab to give Dallas a late lead.