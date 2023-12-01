X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott Receives MVP Buzz from NFL Fans After Comeback Win vs. Seahawks

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 1, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys scrambles during the 1st quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    Dak Prescott continued his recent strong play on Thursday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks by the final score of 41-35.

    Prescott finished with 299 yards, completing 71 percent of his passes while throwing three touchdowns and recording zero turnovers. He's now thrown multiple touchdown passes with no interceptions in four of his last five starts. The 30-year-old also added 22 yards on the ground.

    The Cowboys trailed 35-27 early in the fourth quarter, although Prescott helped engineer three straight scoring drives to give Dallas a six-point lead that it would not relinquish for the rest of the night.

    Both offenses were outstanding during the game, although the Cowboys were slightly better to pull out the win.

    NFL @NFL

    NFL GAMES WITH ZERO PUNTS ALL-TIME:<br><br>Seahawks at Cowboys (Week 13, 2023)<br>Chiefs at Eagles (Week 4, 2021)<br>Packers at Saints (Week 8, 2014)<br>Packers at Bears (Week 4, 2014)<br>Bills at 49ers (Week 2, 1992)

    NFL fans were in awe of his stellar performance during the high-scoring affair, with some calling for Prescott to be named MVP.

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott Receives MVP Buzz from NFL Fans After Comeback Win vs. Seahawks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NFL @NFL

    Dak escapes a sack and makes an incredible play!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsDAL</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/YcXzMZb8jY">https://t.co/YcXzMZb8jY</a> <a href="https://t.co/RekIeca5Pz">pic.twitter.com/RekIeca5Pz</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    That's an unbelievable play by Dak man

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Dak Prescott with the MVP drive <a href="https://t.co/nx6Dgddtdj">pic.twitter.com/nx6Dgddtdj</a>

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    Dak Prescott is the first QB since 2020 to have 6 straight games with at least 2 pass TDs in each game and a total of at least 20 pass TDs<br><br>Wk 13: 3 TDs, 0 INTs<br>Wk 12: 4 TDs, 0 INTs<br>Wk 11: 2 TDs, 0 INTs<br>Wk 10: 4 TDs, 1 INT<br>Wk 9: 3 TDs, 0 INTs<br>Wk 8: 4 TDs, 1 INT <a href="https://t.co/69n1WnS4Q7">pic.twitter.com/69n1WnS4Q7</a>

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Dak is absolutely *dealing*. <br><br>Since that Niners game he's on a legit all time hot streak.

    Ernie @es3_09

    Dak Prescott. Calm cool and collected. Came up HUGE on that drive. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MVP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MVP</a>

    ₗₐₙᴰₒₙ @McCoolBCB

    Dak is simply incredible

    Tom Downey @WhatGoingDowney

    There's your Dak Prescott MVP Statement game<br><br>what a performance

    David Helman @davidhelman_

    Game's not over, but idc. I feel pretty comfortable saying this is the best Dak has ever played the position.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    There isn't a human in the world playing quarterback better than <a href="https://twitter.com/dak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dak</a>!

    CeeDee Lamb was Prescott's top target, hauling in 12 receptions for 116 yards and a score. Tight end Jake Ferguson recorded six catches for 77 yards of his own, the second-highest total of his career. This included a 12-yard touchdown grab to give Dallas a late lead.

    NFL @NFL

    Prescott to Ferguson and the Cowboys take the lead with 4:37 to go!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsDAL</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/YcXzMZb8jY">https://t.co/YcXzMZb8jY</a> <a href="https://t.co/7kgIjgQ6AN">pic.twitter.com/7kgIjgQ6AN</a>

    The Cowboys moved to 9-3 after the victory, as head coach Mike McCarthy's team currently owns the top Wild Card spot in the NFC by a wide margin.