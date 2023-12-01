Cowboys' Dak Prescott Receives MVP Buzz from NFL Fans After Comeback Win vs. Seahawks

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Receives MVP Buzz from NFL Fans After Comeback Win vs. SeahawksDecember 1, 2023
Dak Prescott continued his recent strong play on Thursday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks by the final score of 41-35.
Prescott finished with 299 yards, completing 71 percent of his passes while throwing three touchdowns and recording zero turnovers. He's now thrown multiple touchdown passes with no interceptions in four of his last five starts. The 30-year-old also added 22 yards on the ground.
The Cowboys trailed 35-27 early in the fourth quarter, although Prescott helped engineer three straight scoring drives to give Dallas a six-point lead that it would not relinquish for the rest of the night.
Both offenses were outstanding during the game, although the Cowboys were slightly better to pull out the win.
NFL fans were in awe of his stellar performance during the high-scoring affair, with some calling for Prescott to be named MVP.
Dak escapes a sack and makes an incredible play!
Dak Prescott is the first QB since 2020 to have 6 straight games with at least 2 pass TDs in each game and a total of at least 20 pass TDs

Wk 13: 3 TDs, 0 INTs
Wk 12: 4 TDs, 0 INTs
Wk 11: 2 TDs, 0 INTs
Wk 10: 4 TDs, 1 INT
Wk 9: 3 TDs, 0 INTs
Wk 8: 4 TDs, 1 INT
CeeDee Lamb was Prescott's top target, hauling in 12 receptions for 116 yards and a score. Tight end Jake Ferguson recorded six catches for 77 yards of his own, the second-highest total of his career. This included a 12-yard touchdown grab to give Dallas a late lead.
Prescott to Ferguson and the Cowboys take the lead with 4:37 to go!
The Cowboys moved to 9-3 after the victory, as head coach Mike McCarthy's team currently owns the top Wild Card spot in the NFC by a wide margin.