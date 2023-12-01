MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Signing Shohei Ohtani Could Lead to Bichette, Guerrero Trades

David Berding/Getty Images

If the Toronto Blue Jays' pursuit of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in free agency is successful, it could mean the end for several of the team's longest-tenured members.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, rival teams expect Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit the trade block if general manager Ross Atkins is able to sign Ohtani.

However, trades involving Bichette and Guerrero Jr. are considered unlikely if the Blue Jays can't bring in the reigning AL MVP.

The Blue Jays have been interested in Ohtani for some time now, with ESPN's Jeff Passan reporting their desire to sign the 29-year-old on Nov. 14. Despite their relatively high payroll, the team is still expected to make a run at the high-profile free agent.

A few days later, an anonymous MLB executive told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that he views Toronto as a "sleeper" to sign Ohtani.

Although Guerrero Jr. and Bichette have both made multiple All-Star teams as members of the Blue Jays, the enticing nature of Ohtani's bat combined with his eventual ability to start games on the mound is too much to pass up on. However, Toronto doesn't seem like the frontrunner for his services at the moment due to a unique reason (per Heyman).

"While Toronto would seem like a long shot, partly due to the Canadian monetary issue, one rival said he could see him liking the relatively low-key environment."

Atkins is still positive about the Blue Jays' chances to bring in premier free agents, even if Ohtani doesn't sign with the team (via Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet).

"We have an incredible opportunity here," he told reporters ahead of free agency. "The city, the country, the support of ownership, the winning environment, the renovations that have occurred," Atkins said. "We have incredible opportunities with the economy and the diversity and the strength of this city that is celebrated by a country."