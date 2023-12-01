Tyreek Hill: 'Sauce Gardner Was Cooked' on Dropped TD During Dolphins Win vs. Jets

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill took some playful shots at New York Jets All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner when he dropped a touchdown pass after beating the 23-year-old off the line in Week 12.

"I'm just out here saving reputations at this point," Hill said in a video posted to his YouTube channel (starts at 3:35). "Sauce Gardner was cooked. Sauce was cooked."

In the first quarter of the game, Hill failed to haul in a pass from Tua Tagovailoa which resulted in a turnover on downs.

The Dolphins ended up winning regardless, beating the Jets by the final score of 34-13. Hill eventually did find the end zone, finishing with 102 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions. Gardner recorded six tackles and one pass defensed.

Hill has arguably been the best wide receiver in the NFL this year, totaling a league-leading 1,324 yards and 10 touchdown catches through 11 games. If he were to maintain his current average of 120.4 yards per game through the rest of the season, he'd finish the year with over 2,000 receiving yards.

While Gardner hasn't been as superb as his first season that saw him take home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, he's still been one of the lone bright spots for the Jets. Pro Football Focus has given him an exceptional grade of 81.4 in 2023, allowing 24 receptions on 37 targets.