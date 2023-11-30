Dak Prescott, Amon-Ra St. Brown Headline Madden 24 Ratings Update After Week 12

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Week 13 Madden ratings are in, and some big names got a nice bump in the iconic EA Sports video game.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III highlight this week's ratings bump.

Here's a look at each player's increase:

Kansas City ChiefsRB Isiah Pacheco: 83 overall to 84 overall.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 89 overall to 90 overall.

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 90 overall to 91 overall.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 90 overall to 91 overall.

Atlanta Falcons S Jessie Bates III: 93 overall to 95 overall.

Full Madden ratings available at EA.com.

Pacheco is coming off an impressive Week 12 performance against the Las Vegas Raiders. He rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and also caught five passes for 34 yards in a 31-17 win for the Chiefs.

The 24-year-old, who is in his second NFL season, has rushed for 669 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. He has also caught 30 passes for 196 yards and one score for the 8-3 Chiefs.

Prescott is also coming off a massive performance in a 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

It was an impressive bounce-back performance from the veteran after he threw for just 189 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 11 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The 30-year-old also remains in the MVP conversation this season as he has led the Cowboys to an 8-3 record and one of the top spots in the NFC while completing 70 percent of his passes for 2,935 yards and 23 touchdowns against six interceptions, in addition to rushing for 151 yards and two scores.

Hurts is also in the MVP conversation and his Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 10-1. His performance in a comeback overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 was inspiring.

The 25-year-old completed 18 of 31 passes for 200 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, in addition to rushing for 65 yards and two scores.

Hurts has completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,697 yards and 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 11 games, in addition to rushing for 410 yards and 11 scores. If he continues to compete at a high level, he could lock up his first career MVP award.

St. Brown, meanwhile, put together one of the best receiving performances of Week 12 with nine catches for 95 yards on 11 targets in a 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The 24-year-old has been one of the best wideouts in the NFL this season, catching 82 passes for 993 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games as Jared Goff's go-to option.

In part because of St. Brown, the Lions are first in the NFC North with an 8-3 record.

Bates saw one of the biggest ratings bumps of the week as he jumped from a 93 to a 95 following a lockdown performance in a 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 12. He posted one interception, which was returned for a touchdown, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and 12 tackles in the win.