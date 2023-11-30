Lakers' LeBron James Reveals How Deion Sanders Influenced His NBA Pre-Game Rituals

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Deion Sanders has influenced more than just football players.

Los Angeles Laker star LeBron James said in a feature honoring Sanders as the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year that the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach influenced his pre-game rituals.

"Prime Time is the one who taught me: 'Look good, feel good. Feel good, play good. Play good, they pay good.' I still lay my uniform out on the floor and take a look at it before I put it on. I got that from Deion," James said. "He always looked good on the field—and he didn't just talk about it, he was about it. It was amazing to watch."

In addition to laying out his uniform before every game, James is also known for tossing chalk into the air before stepping out onto the court.

James is in his 21st NBA season and sixth with the Lakers. The 38-year-old is aiming to win his fifth NBA title this season.

The Purple and Gold are off to an 11-8 start to the 2023-24 campaign, but they sit seventh in the Western Conference.

As for Sanders, he just wrapped up his first season as head coach at Colorado. The Buffaloes finished the 2023 campaign with a disappointing 4-8 record after losing their final six games of the year.

While Colorado struggled in Sanders' first season at the helm, James insists the former NFLer will be able to lead the program to prominence in the future.

"Deion's legacy in football is cemented. Everything else at this point is extra credit. Give him a little time leading the program in Colorado, and he'll get it locked in. He is one of those guys—he's one of one.