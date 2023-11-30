X

NFL

    Justin Fields Rumors: Bears' Kevin Warren Wants to Make 'Unemotional Decision' on QB

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 27: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears stands during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 27, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)
    Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

    The Chicago Bears haven't determined Justin Fields' long-term fate in the Windy City, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

    Russini reported on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and reported team president Kevin Warren is "really trying to take that time to take a look at all of it, the quarterback, the coaching staff, and really try to make an unemotional decision."

    The Bears are on track to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, leading many to wonder whether the team will move on from Fields and in favor of USC star Caleb Williams.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

