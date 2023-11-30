Video: Machine Gun Kelly Offers Chiefs' Travis Kelce $500K Cash to Play for Browns

Candice Ward/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly offered Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce $500,000 cash, matching half-million donations to each of their high schools (Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights, respectively) as well as breakfast and coffee delivery from his restaurant if he played for the Cleveland Browns.

Machine Gun Kelly made the offer over FaceTime while Travis Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, were recording the New Heights podcast episode.

Kelce admitted that his "original dream" was to play for the Browns. However, he also said he's happy with the Chiefs.

"I'm not gonna lie," Kelce said. "The situation is pretty good in Kansas City."

It sure is. Kelce is on a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension that runs through 2025, so half a million may not be enough to entice him to leave town.

He also gets to play with a superstar quarterback in Patrick Mahomes every day, and the Chiefs have won three AFC titles and two Super Bowls since 2019.

The Browns have turned things around in their own right and are in the thick of the playoff race at 7-4, but the 8-3 Chiefs look like they're going to be right there in the Super Bowl conversation once again.