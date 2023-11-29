Orioles' Félix Bautista, Brewers' Devin Williams Win MLB Reliever of the Year Awards

John Fisher/Getty Images

A pair of closers in the Baltimore Orioles' Félix Bautista and the Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams have earned the American and National League's Reliever of the Year awards, respectively.

Bautista posted 33 saves, a 1.48 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 61.0 innings. Williams managed 36 saves, a 1.53 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 58.2 frames.

Unfortunately, Bautista's season ended early after he had to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Bautista still proved to be one of the catalysts toward the Orioles winning 101 games and earning the AL East title two seasons after going 52-110. He's ultimately been excellent for the O's in his two seasons as a major leaguer, also saving 15 games and posting a 2.19 ERA in 2022.

Like Bautista, Williams has been excellent during his MLB tenure. He earned NL Rookie of the Year honors in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after posting a 0.33 ERA in 22 games. Williams also finished second in the NL Cy Young voting.

Williams has earned All-Star appearances over the past two years. In 2022, Williams went 6-4 with a 1.93 ERA and 15 saves over 60.2 innings while striking out 96.