Zach LaVine Rumors: Trading Star Seen as Bulls' 'Focal Point' Ahead of NBA Deadline

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Zach LaVine's days in Chicago may be numbered, but a full roster blowout may not necessarily be next on the agenda.

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, "trading LaVine is the main organizational focal point for now. In fact, league sources said that, at least for now, [executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas] is responding to inquiries on other players by saying he wants to see what the roster looks like post-LaVine trade first."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.