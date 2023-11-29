X

    Zach LaVine Rumors: Trading Star Seen as Bulls' 'Focal Point' Ahead of NBA Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 29, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - NOVEMBER 26: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 26, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    Zach LaVine's days in Chicago may be numbered, but a full roster blowout may not necessarily be next on the agenda.

    According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, "trading LaVine is the main organizational focal point for now. In fact, league sources said that, at least for now, [executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas] is responding to inquiries on other players by saying he wants to see what the roster looks like post-LaVine trade first."

