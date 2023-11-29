Stephen Curry on Warriors Blowing 24-point Lead vs. Kings: 'A Tough Pill to Swallow'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' struggles continued on Tuesday night when they blew a 24-point lead in a 124-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA in-season tournament.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Stephen Curry called the defeat "a tough pill to swallow" for a Warriors team that has lost eight of their last 10 games overall.

"It's going to be to tough to swallow just because we should have won that game," Curry said. "We played well enough to win for 40 minutes, and knowing the stretch we've been on, we were really motivated. ... You get to the finish line and you end up losing. It's a tough pill to swallow, it's frustrating. We all got to look ourselves in the mirror."

The Warriors led the game for 46 minutes and took their biggest lead of the game with 1:17 remaining in the second quarter when Andrew Wiggins' three-pointer made it a 72-48 score.

The Kings closed the half on a 7-0 run to get within 17 points. They carried that momentum over to the third quarter with a 40-32 scoring advantage.

Golden State led 123-118 with less than one minute remaining in the fourth quarter. The Kings responded by scoring the final six points, with Malik Monk counting for five of them, including the game-winning jumper with seven seconds left to play.

Curry had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but his three-point attempt hit off the front of the rim. The Warriors' two possessions before that when they were trying to ice the game were turnovers by Curry and Draymond Green.

Green, who made his return after serving a five-game suspension, looked rusty on the court. He finished with eight points, six rebounds, three assists and four turnovers in 33 minutes.

The Warriors look like a team trying to find an identity right now. Curry has been fantastic all season and had a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds against the Kings. The rest of the team is trying to catch up with what he's been doing.

One promising sign for Golden State is Wiggins had one of his best performances of the season. He finished with 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting and 10 rebounds in 36 minutes.

Head coach Steve Kerr has a tall task ahead of him to get the Warriors back on track. Their schedule has been difficult, with seven of their last eight losses against the Kings, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Those four teams are currently in the top six of the Western Conference standings. The Warriors are accustomed to being in that group, but right now they appear to be well below that tier.