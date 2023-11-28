Cody Bellinger, Liam Hendriks Named 2023 MLB Comeback Players of the Year

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago featured multiple comeback stories during the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Outfielder Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs and relief pitcher Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox were named the 2023 Comeback Players of the Year on Tuesday:

Hendriks returned to the mound on May 29 against the Los Angeles Angels for the first time since he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He received a standing ovation from the crowd in an emotional scene.

He ultimately made five appearances for the White Sox this season before he was shut down with an elbow injury ahead of Tommy John surgery in August.

The pitcher was also recognized with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2023 ESPYs in July. He underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and four rounds of immunotherapy following his diagnosis before returning to the mound.

Hendriks is currently a free agent after the White Sox declined his option this offseason.

Bellinger is also a free agent after declining his mutual option with the Cubs.

His comeback was one of a different variety.

The 2019 National League MVP was one of the best players in baseball during his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, he saw a significant dip in production and dealt with injuries during the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, which impacted his status as a free agent before the 2023 season.

He signed a one-year, prove-it type of deal with that second-year option with the Cubs and delivered in impressive fashion. Bellinger was the leader of Chicago's lineup and slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI and 20 stolen bases.