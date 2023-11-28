Corey Perry Waived by Blackhawks After 'Unacceptable' Conduct; Contract Terminated

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Corey Perry's time with the Chicago Blackhawks has come to an end.

The Blackhawks have placed Perry on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Chicago said in a statement, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman:

"After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments. As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately."

Perry signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Blackhawks in June.

The 38-year-old notched four goals and five assists for nine points in 16 games before being mysteriously left out of the lineup for a Nov. 22 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson told reporters Saturday that Perry would be away from the team for "the foreseeable future." He added that it was management's decision to keep the veteran forward away from the club.

However, Perry's agent, Pat Morris, said in a statement Saturday that it was Perry's decision to step away from the franchise "to attend to personal matters."

The Blackhawks enter Tuesday's matchup against the Seattle Kraken eighth in the Central Division with a 6-13-0 record.

Perry spent two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning before signing with the Blackhawks as a free agent. He has also spent time with the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens over his 19-year career.

Perry's best seasons came when he was a member of the Ducks, which selected him in the first round of the 2003 draft, from 2005 to '19.