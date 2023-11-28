Monty Williams Blasts Pistons' Lack of 'Fight' After Loss to Jordan Poole, Wizards

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

After the Detroit Pistons suffered their 14th straight loss on Monday at home against the Washington Wizards, head coach Monty Williams did not hold back his displeasure with the teams abysmal effort.

"That wasn't fight on the floor," Williams said during his post-game press conference, per ESPN. "That wasn't Pistons basketball by any stretch of the imagination. That's what this is -- we have to have people that honor the organization and the jersey by competing at a high level every night. I'm not talking about execution, just competing. That wasn't it, and that's on me."

The Pistons have not won a game in the month of November and fell to 2-15 with Monday's 126-107 loss in a matchup between the two worst teams in the NBA. The Wizards, who improved to 3-14, hadn't won a game since Nov. 8 but had one of their best performances of the season with seven players scoring in double figures.

Before the game, Williams said he loves working with the young roster in Detroit and there was a players-only meeting on Friday with "accountability" being the main topic.

The 52-year-old was singing a different tune after the loss, saying he was "very" disappointed and calling the Pistons' spirit during the game "poor."

"It's just a level of growing up on this team, maturity, understanding what game-plan discipline is--all the stuff we talk about all the time," he said. "It's enough talking."

The 14-game losing streak is the second-longest in Pistons franchise history behind a 21-game skid between the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons. Detroit's schedule isn't getting easier anytime soon, so the players will have to figure things out quickly if they hope to avoid making history in the worst way.