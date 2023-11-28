College Football Awards 2023: Nix, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Daniels Lead Finalists

College Football Awards 2023: Nix, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Daniels Lead FinalistsNovember 28, 2023
College football's award season is upon us, with Bo Nix of Oregon, Jayden Daniels of LSU and Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State leading the list of finalists.
Here are the list of nominees in several key categories:
- Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
- Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
- Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Maxwell Award (Player of the Year)
- Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
- Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
- Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Davey O'Brien Award (Best QB)
- Bo Nix, Oregon
- Jayden Daniels, LSU
- Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Biletnikoff Award (Best Receiver)
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
- Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
- Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Doak Walker Award (Best RB)
- Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
- Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
- Cody Schrader, Missouri
Jim Thorpe Award (Best DB)
- Cooper DeJean, Iowa
- Malaki Starks, Georgia
- Trey Taylor, Air Force
Mackey Award (Best TE)
- Brock Bowers, Georgia
- Dallin Holker, Colorado State
- Cade Stover, Ohio State
Outland Trophy (Best OL/Interior DL)
- Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
- Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
- T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
Lou Groza Award (Best Kicker)
- Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)
- Will Reichard, Alabama
- Jose Pizano, UNLV
Ray Guy Award (Best Punter)
- Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt
- Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
- Tory Taylor, Iowa
One of the most notable takeaways from the list of finalists is it seems to give a strong indication of who the top three finalists for the 2023 Heisman Trophy will be.
Daniels, Nix and Michael Penix Jr. are finalists in three different categories, including both Player of the Year awards. They are the top three betting favorites for the Heisman, so it won't end up being a surprise if they're finalists for the award when the official announcement is made on Dec. 4.
The 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday could also swing the awards race. Penix and the Huskies will take on Nix and the Ducks with the winner potentially earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Washington already has a win over Oregon earlier this season. Both quarterbacks were terrific in the game, combining for 639 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in the Huskies' 36-33 victory.
The fourth spot in the Heisman race is up for grabs. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is fourth in the betting odds, and he would likely close the gap on the top three if he can lead the Crimson Tide to a win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.
Harrison might be able to sneak in after being named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, but it could be difficult since Ohio State won't be playing this weekend. The Buckeyes junior has stiff competition in the Biletnikoff race from LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze.
Nabers leads the nation with 1,546 receiving yards, 120 more than any other player, and is tied with three other players for second in touchdown catches with 14. Odunze is fourth in receiving yards (1,326) and sixth in touchdowns (13).
ESPN will air the 2023 College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8.