College Football Awards 2023: Nix, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Daniels Lead Finalists

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

College football's award season is upon us, with Bo Nix of Oregon, Jayden Daniels of LSU and Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State leading the list of finalists.

Here are the list of nominees in several key categories:

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Maxwell Award (Player of the Year)

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Bo Nix, Oregon

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington



Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Omarion Hampton, North Carolina



Cody Schrader, Missouri



Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Malaki Starks, Georgia



Trey Taylor, Air Force



Brock Bowers, Georgia

Dallin Holker, Colorado State



Cade Stover, Ohio State



Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

Will Reichard, Alabama



Jose Pizano, UNLV



Matt Hayball, Vanderbilt

Alex Mastromanno, Florida State



Tory Taylor, Iowa



One of the most notable takeaways from the list of finalists is it seems to give a strong indication of who the top three finalists for the 2023 Heisman Trophy will be.

Daniels, Nix and Michael Penix Jr. are finalists in three different categories, including both Player of the Year awards. They are the top three betting favorites for the Heisman, so it won't end up being a surprise if they're finalists for the award when the official announcement is made on Dec. 4.

The 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday could also swing the awards race. Penix and the Huskies will take on Nix and the Ducks with the winner potentially earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Washington already has a win over Oregon earlier this season. Both quarterbacks were terrific in the game, combining for 639 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in the Huskies' 36-33 victory.

The fourth spot in the Heisman race is up for grabs. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is fourth in the betting odds, and he would likely close the gap on the top three if he can lead the Crimson Tide to a win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

Harrison might be able to sneak in after being named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, but it could be difficult since Ohio State won't be playing this weekend. The Buckeyes junior has stiff competition in the Biletnikoff race from LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze.

Nabers leads the nation with 1,546 receiving yards, 120 more than any other player, and is tied with three other players for second in touchdown catches with 14. Odunze is fourth in receiving yards (1,326) and sixth in touchdowns (13).