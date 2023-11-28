Bears' Justin Fields Stuns NFL Fans After Leading GW Drive in Win vs. Vikings

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For 57 minutes in the Chicago Bears' Monday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears could barely buy a yard.

Quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the unit were having a hilariously ugly night as turnovers combined with lethargic play calling led to them not being able to score a touchdown throughout the game.

Yet somehow Fields made some big plays when it was needed most, leading a game-winning drive that ended in a Cairo Santos field goal to give the Bears a 12-10 win over their divisional rivals.

It was a game in which neither team looked particularly intent on winning, with Josh Dobbs and the Vikings not setting the world on fire either.

But despite a painful to watch performance, Fields managed to do just enough as he threw for 217 yards and rushed for 59. He did, however, have two crucial fumbles late in the fourth quarter that appeared to have cost the Bears the game.

A huge connection with D.J. Moore for 36 yards with about a minute remaining put Chicago in field goal range to seal the victory.

A lot of props should also got to the Bears' defense, which forced four turnovers—not that the other side of the ball was able to do much with the extra possessions.

And yet, a lot of praise went to Fields for how he managed to bounce back despite the rough night.

Next up for Fields and the Bears is the bye week followed up by another divisional matchup against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 10.