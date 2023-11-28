X

    Bears' Justin Fields Stuns NFL Fans After Leading GW Drive in Win vs. Vikings

    Francisco RosaNovember 28, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 19: Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on November 19, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    For 57 minutes in the Chicago Bears' Monday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears could barely buy a yard.

    Quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the unit were having a hilariously ugly night as turnovers combined with lethargic play calling led to them not being able to score a touchdown throughout the game.

    Yet somehow Fields made some big plays when it was needed most, leading a game-winning drive that ended in a Cairo Santos field goal to give the Bears a 12-10 win over their divisional rivals.

    It was a game in which neither team looked particularly intent on winning, with Josh Dobbs and the Vikings not setting the world on fire either.

    But despite a painful to watch performance, Fields managed to do just enough as he threw for 217 yards and rushed for 59. He did, however, have two crucial fumbles late in the fourth quarter that appeared to have cost the Bears the game.

    A huge connection with D.J. Moore for 36 yards with about a minute remaining put Chicago in field goal range to seal the victory.

    A lot of props should also got to the Bears' defense, which forced four turnovers—not that the other side of the ball was able to do much with the extra possessions.

    And yet, a lot of praise went to Fields for how he managed to bounce back despite the rough night.

    NFL @NFL

    Fields and Moore get the <a href="https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoBears</a> into field goal range 👀<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsMIN</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/J5tLNJHyh1">https://t.co/J5tLNJHyh1</a> <a href="https://t.co/WtydkAlSgB">pic.twitter.com/WtydkAlSgB</a>

    Trey🤴🏽 @TreyBizzy

    Justin Fields beating those not clutch being clutch allegations <a href="https://t.co/r39BAtJ2lV">pic.twitter.com/r39BAtJ2lV</a>

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Big boy throw at the most important moment for Justin Fields and the Bears. <a href="https://t.co/wZTBgMo66H">pic.twitter.com/wZTBgMo66H</a>

    Zack Pearson @Zack_Pearson

    Hell of a response by Justin Fields after fumbling twice. He hit DJ Moore for a big gain to setup the GW field goal. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> <a href="https://t.co/szZai1iqf1">pic.twitter.com/szZai1iqf1</a>

    DOM @DOM_Frederic

    justin fields game winning drive &amp; the first divisional W in two years <a href="https://t.co/9Ltibyul6S">pic.twitter.com/9Ltibyul6S</a>

    Herb Lawrence @Ecnerwal23

    What is it that y'all say, Justin Fields did it "when it mattered most"<br><br>Still my Quarterback <br><br>🐻👇🏾 <a href="https://t.co/WhoFOtR87m">pic.twitter.com/WhoFOtR87m</a>

    Nestradaumus @Nestradaumus1

    Oh the Justin Fields haters super sick tonight!!! 🐻⬇️

    670 The Score @670TheScore

    A Justin Fields game-winning drive gives the Bears a Monday Night Football dub 🔥⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/J0R9aV40cL">pic.twitter.com/J0R9aV40cL</a>

    Justin Fields Fan Club @JustinFieldsFC

    Have a question for Justin Fields haters… <a href="https://t.co/VB8eWGb4Yb">pic.twitter.com/VB8eWGb4Yb</a>

    Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz

    Justin Fields with a last-minute game-winning comeback drive on Monday night football. Officially has "it". Haters will say the Bears only scored 12 points, but rules are rules: Fields is the franchise's long-term answer at QB.

    Ross Pins @chisportsross

    Hate on Justin Fields all you want, he did everything he could to win tonight. That's what you want from your QB. He has things to fix, but his future is bright.

    Emory Hunt @FBallGameplan

    Regardless of how the game went throughout, ultimately you want to see your QB give your team a chance to win in the end. Justin Fields just did that for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Justin Fields tonight:<br><br>27/37<br>217 PASS YDS<br>59 RUSH YDS (led team)<br><br>3rd-career game-winning drive. <a href="https://t.co/HfWPzVW1n2">https://t.co/HfWPzVW1n2</a> <a href="https://t.co/g9rgf6YkQ5">pic.twitter.com/g9rgf6YkQ5</a>

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    What an important career throw that was for Justin Fields, who just went from giving away the game to putting the Bears right back in position to win it.

    The Woke Sports Fan 💯 @TheMostEerned

    Justin Fields did it...lol <a href="https://t.co/tDMQqS9O85">pic.twitter.com/tDMQqS9O85</a>

    tweetybird @alouetta34

    Justin Fields had 2 late fumbles but overcame them along with absolutely ABYSMAL coaching to squeeze out a win. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>

    HIM @ode1214

    One thing I love about Justin Fields, the kid never quits

    Colten Kahler @ckahler_4

    How's this look for the Justin Fields haters? <a href="https://t.co/4bwiynrjIO">https://t.co/4bwiynrjIO</a>

    Next up for Fields and the Bears is the bye week followed up by another divisional matchup against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 10.

    Chicago came a few way plays away from upsetting the Lions in Week 11 thanks to an impressive performance from Fields.