Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Ref to Overturn Penalty on Opponent in Al-Nassr Match

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Ref to Overturn Penalty on Opponent in Al-Nassr MatchNovember 28, 2023
Well here's a first.
Cristiano Ronaldo protested a penalty in the box that was called in his favor during Al-Nassr's scoreless draw against Iran's Persepolis in Asian Champions League play.
Referee Ma Ning ultimately overturned the call after reviewing the replay.
Al-Nassr, which played much of the match with just 10 players after Ali Lajimi was sent off in the first half, would have benefited from a penalty kick and a chance to steal a 1-0 win. It's certainly possible that the call would have been overturned even without Ronaldo's surprising dissent.
Football players have a reputation for exaggerating contact and diving in an attempt to get free kicks or penalty opportunities. Ronaldo has not been an exception in that regard, so Monday's display was a shocking one, to say the least.