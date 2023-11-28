Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Ref to Overturn Penalty on Opponent in Al-Nassr Match

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Well here's a first.

Cristiano Ronaldo protested a penalty in the box that was called in his favor during Al-Nassr's scoreless draw against Iran's Persepolis in Asian Champions League play.

Referee Ma Ning ultimately overturned the call after reviewing the replay.

Al-Nassr, which played much of the match with just 10 players after Ali Lajimi was sent off in the first half, would have benefited from a penalty kick and a chance to steal a 1-0 win. It's certainly possible that the call would have been overturned even without Ronaldo's surprising dissent.