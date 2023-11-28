X

WORLD FOOTBALL

    Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Ref to Overturn Penalty on Opponent in Al-Nassr Match

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 28, 2023

    Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo tells the referee that there was no foul and no need for a penalty during the AFC Champions League Group E football match between Saudi's al-Nassr and Iran's Persepolis at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on November 27, 2023. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)
    FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

    Well here's a first.

    Cristiano Ronaldo protested a penalty in the box that was called in his favor during Al-Nassr's scoreless draw against Iran's Persepolis in Asian Champions League play.

    Cristiano Ronaldo waved off his own penalty against Persepolis, telling the referee himself he didn't believe it was a foul. 👀<br><br>Not something you see every day in football. 👏 <a href="https://t.co/do8L58tFYJ">pic.twitter.com/do8L58tFYJ</a>

    After being awarded a penalty, Cristiano Ronaldo told the referee that it wasn't a foul 👏 <a href="https://t.co/R2Rxq1udPL">pic.twitter.com/R2Rxq1udPL</a>

    Referee Ma Ning ultimately overturned the call after reviewing the replay.

    Al-Nassr, which played much of the match with just 10 players after Ali Lajimi was sent off in the first half, would have benefited from a penalty kick and a chance to steal a 1-0 win. It's certainly possible that the call would have been overturned even without Ronaldo's surprising dissent.

    Football players have a reputation for exaggerating contact and diving in an attempt to get free kicks or penalty opportunities. Ronaldo has not been an exception in that regard, so Monday's display was a shocking one, to say the least.